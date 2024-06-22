남아프리카공화국 랜드 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 우간다 실링 is currently 208.600 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.398% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 209.915 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 201.589 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.684% decrease in value.