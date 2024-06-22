남아프리카공화국 랜드 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 대한민국 우승 is currently 77.293 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.739% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 77.734 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 75.138 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.561% decrease in value.