남아프리카공화국 랜드 캄보디아 리엘로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 캄보디아 리엘로 is currently 229.176 today, reflecting a -0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.350% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 캄보디아 리엘로 has fluctuated between a high of 230.192 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 223.741 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.