남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.044 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.663% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.044 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.043 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.551% increase in value.