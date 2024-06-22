남아프리카공화국 랜드 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 감비아 달라시스 is currently 3.757 today, reflecting a -0.783% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.891% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 3.787 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 3.681 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.009% decrease in value.