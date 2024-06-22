남아프리카공화국 랜드 조지아 라리로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 조지아 라리로 is currently 0.156 today, reflecting a 0.429% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 조지아 라리로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.158 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.154 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.593% decrease in value.