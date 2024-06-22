남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Brazilian reais is currently 0.302 today, reflecting a -0.465% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.377% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.305 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.292 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.