CFP 프랑 알바니아어 레크 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 알바니아어 레크 is currently 0.846 today, reflecting a 0.540% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.043% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 알바니아어 레크 has fluctuated between a high of 0.847 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.840 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.659% increase in value.