동카리브 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 14.907 today, reflecting a -0.198% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.495% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 14.982 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 14.907 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.