세이셸 루피 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 to CFP francs is currently 7.884 today, reflecting a -1.927% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 4.509% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 8.191 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 7.371 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.674% decrease in value.