Seychellois rupee to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to CFP francs is currently 7.906 today, reflecting a 0.450% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.006% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 8.245 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 7.449 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.141% decrease in value.