세이셸 루피 인도 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 인도 루피로 is currently 6.019 today, reflecting a -0.655% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 4.963% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 인도 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 6.152 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 5.553 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.680% decrease in value.