Seychellois rupee to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Indian rupees is currently 5.838 today, reflecting a -2.506% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.115% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 6.152 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 5.683 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.005% decrease in value.