솔로몬 제도 달러 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 2658.990 today, reflecting a 0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.483% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 2659.260 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2615.210 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.867% decrease in value.