Solomon Islands dollar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Laotian kips is currently 2,667.250 today, reflecting a 0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.399% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 2,674.570 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2,638.720 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.748% increase in value.