솔로몬 제도 달러 인도 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 인도 루피로 is currently 10.120 today, reflecting a -0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.852% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 인도 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 10.135 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 10.013 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.941% decrease in value.