Solomon Islands dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Indian rupees is currently 10.126 today, reflecting a 0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.153% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 10.144 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 10.042 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.762% increase in value.