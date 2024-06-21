사우디아라비아 리얄 사모아 탈라스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 사모아 탈라스 is currently 0.724 today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.106% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 사모아 탈라스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.729 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.721 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.707% increase in value.