사우디아라비아 리얄 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 탄자니아 실링 is currently 699.054 today, reflecting a 0.313% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.084% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 699.303 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 695.610 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.362% increase in value.