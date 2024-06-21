사우디아라비아 리얄 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 4.771 today, reflecting a -1.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.375% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 4.917 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.770 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.579% increase in value.