사우디아라비아 리얄 세르비아 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 세르비아 디나르 is currently 29.173 today, reflecting a 0.209% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.015% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 세르비아 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 29.237 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 29.017 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.299% increase in value.