사우디아라비아 리얄 to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.435 today, reflecting a -0.078% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.108% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.437 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.434 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.366% increase in value.