사우디아라비아 리얄 보츠와나식 풀라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 보츠와나식 풀라 is currently 3.600 today, reflecting a -0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.932% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 보츠와나식 풀라 has fluctuated between a high of 3.634 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.599 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.265% decrease in value.