사우디아라비아 리얄 부탄응굴트룸스과 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 부탄응굴트룸스과 is currently 22.262 today, reflecting a -0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.043% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 부탄응굴트룸스과 has fluctuated between a high of 22.297 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 22.207 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.110% decrease in value.