사우디아라비아 리얄 브루나이 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 브루나이 달러 is currently 0.361 today, reflecting a 0.143% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.062% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 브루나이 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.361 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.360 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.121% decrease in value.