사우디아라비아 리얄 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.488 today, reflecting a 0.344% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.001% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.488 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.485 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.302% increase in value.