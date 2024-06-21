르완다 프랑 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 16.753 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.526% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 16.789 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 16.648 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.349% decrease in value.