루마니아 레우 to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.827 today, reflecting a -0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.181% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.830 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.823 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.180% decrease in value.