루마니아 레우 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 65.635 today, reflecting a -0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.208% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 65.835 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 65.117 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.189% increase in value.