루마니아 레우 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 112.320 today, reflecting a 0.149% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.956% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 113.464 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 111.517 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.649% increase in value.