카타르 리얄 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 to Swedish kronor is currently 2.881 today, reflecting a 0.612% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.248% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 2.904 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2.858 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.