마다가스카르 아리아리 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마다가스카르 아리아리 감비아 달라시스 is currently 0.015 today, reflecting a 0.504% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마다가스카르 아리아리 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마다가스카르 아리아리 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.015 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.015 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.138% decrease in value.