감비아 달라시 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 66.383 today, reflecting a 0.325% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.649% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 66.589 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 65.307 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.151% increase in value.