몰도바 레우 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 우간다 실링 is currently 211.000 today, reflecting a 0.299% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.188% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 211.105 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 207.202 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.734% increase in value.