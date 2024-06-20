몰도바 레우 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 to Icelandic krónas is currently 7.837 today, reflecting a 0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.182% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 7.878 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 7.772 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.689% increase in value.