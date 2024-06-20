몰도바 레우 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 몰도바 레우 아이티 구르드로 is currently 7.454 today, reflecting a 0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 몰도바 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.374% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 몰도바 레우 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 7.483 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 7.375 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.781% decrease in value.