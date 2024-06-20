모로코 디르함 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 to Cfa franc beac is currently 61.523 today, reflecting a 0.405% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.351% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 61.524 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 61.083 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.284% decrease in value.