모로코 디르함 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 바누아투 바투로 is currently 12.079 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.145% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 12.102 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 12.009 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.521% increase in value.