모로코 디르함 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 1,270.080 today, reflecting a 0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.275% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 1,271.220 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1,261.620 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.258% increase in value.