모로코 디르함 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 우루과이 페소로 is currently 3.965 today, reflecting a 0.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.455% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 3.965 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3.920 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.439% increase in value.