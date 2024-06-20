모로코 디르함 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 수리남 달러 is currently 3.101 today, reflecting a -1.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.007% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 3.170 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.101 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.819% decrease in value.