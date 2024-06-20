모로코 디르함 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 to Swedish kronor is currently 1.053 today, reflecting a 0.653% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.109% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 1.058 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.044 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.