모로코 디르함 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 르완다 프랑 is currently 131.422 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.055% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 131.556 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 130.606 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.186% decrease in value.