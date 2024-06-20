모로코 디르함 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) is currently 0.039 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.010% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) has fluctuated between a high of 0.039 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.038 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.190% increase in value.