모로코 디르함 니카라과 코르도바 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 니카라과 코르도바 여행 is currently 3.701 today, reflecting a 0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 니카라과 코르도바 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 3.702 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 3.682 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.190% decrease in value.