모로코 디르함 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 149.969 today, reflecting a -0.519% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.769% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 152.747 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 148.367 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -1.207% decrease in value.