모로코 디르함 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 3.938 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.169% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 3.944 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 3.928 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.237% decrease in value.