모로코 디르함 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 0.807 today, reflecting a -0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.117% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.808 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.804 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.