모로코 디르함 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 339.185 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 339.934 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 337.219 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.381% increase in value.