모로코 디르함 대한민국 우승 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 대한민국 우승 is currently 139.678 today, reflecting a 0.633% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.937% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 대한민국 우승 has fluctuated between a high of 139.702 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 137.946 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.246% decrease in value.